GRP, NDF in backchannel talks to revive peace negotiations

Philippine government negotiators are now reportedly in Utrecht, The Netherlands, in a bid to hammer out a bilateral peace agreement with counterparts from the National Democratic Front that could save the fractured peace talks with the Communist rebels. The meeting between the GRP and NDF peace panels, which was to be held March 10 to 11, will be part of "back channel talks to rescue the formal talks," according to a reliable source.

