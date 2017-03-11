GRP, NDF in backchannel talks to revive peace negotiations
Philippine government negotiators are now reportedly in Utrecht, The Netherlands, in a bid to hammer out a bilateral peace agreement with counterparts from the National Democratic Front that could save the fractured peace talks with the Communist rebels. The meeting between the GRP and NDF peace panels, which was to be held March 10 to 11, will be part of "back channel talks to rescue the formal talks," according to a reliable source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed...
|Feb 24
|TerriB1
|1
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb 12
|Take On Me Norway
|3
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Feb 8
|portstewart
|4
|Sting brought what to Globes?
|Jan '17
|LOCK
|15
|Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|alan martin
|159
|Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|herbalfreak
|5
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Heroin ecstacy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC