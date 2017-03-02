Ghanorfest slated for June in Norway

The Ghana Norway Foundation which is based in Norway will organise a music and cultural festival in June dubbed 'Ghanorfest 2017' in Oslo, Norway, to celebrate Ghanaian music and culture. The festival, according to the organisers, is expected to create a platform for Ghanaians living abroad to experience Ghanaian culture and traditions.

Chicago, IL

