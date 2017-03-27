Former Norwegian PM visits PoK0 min ago
Islamabad, Mar 31 Former Norwegian Prime Minister Kjell Magne Bondevik has visited Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to assess the human rights situation, the Foreign Office said today. Bondevik met Special Assistant to the Pakistani Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi after concluding his trip to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir ., the Foreign Office said in a statement.
