Exclusive: Norway's wealth fund may blacklist firms over emissions, corruption risk

Thursday Mar 9

The ethics watchdog for Norway's US$900-billion sovereign wealth fund will recommend this year that the fund exclude or put on a watch list several firms in the oil, cement and steel industries for emitting too much greenhouse gas. Norwegian investor Johan H. Andresen, the head of the Council on Ethics for the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, poses for a picture at the Council's office in Oslo, Norway March 8, 2016.

