EXCLUSIVE: Left-back Abdul Razak Nuhu signs for Norwegian second-tier side Fredrikstad

Left back Abdul Razak Nuhu has returned to Norway and signed for second-tier Fredrikstad, GHANASoccerenet.com can exclusively reveal. Nuhu won the Norwegian Eliteserien with Stromsgodset in 2013 and played a total of three seasons the Drammen-based team.

Chicago, IL

