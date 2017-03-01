Dutch-style cycle route linking canal...

Dutch-style cycle route linking canal with Glasgow city centre planned

INSPIRED cycle route linking regeneration work along the Forth and Clyde Canal with one of the country's most famous thoroughfares has been shortlisted for an award of millions of pounds. The pioneering 'Woodside Mini-Holland' scheme in the north and west of Glasgow would connect the regeneration work at Port Dundas and the massive overhaul of the Sighthill area with the city centre.

Chicago, IL

