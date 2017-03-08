Dureza announces resumption of GRP-NDF peace talks; ceasefire restored

The peace process between the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front is back on track, Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza announced Sunday from Utrecht, The Netherlands, where backchannel talks were held March 10 and 11. "I am pleased to announce that the peace negotiations between the Philippine government and the Communist Party of the Philippines/ New People's Army / National Democratic Front which broke down weeks ago, are now back on track again," Dureza said in a five-paragraph statement he posted on his Facebook wall. "Almost there," Dureza said when MindaNews checked on the progress of the backchannel talks at 11:17 p.m. Saturday in the Philippines .

