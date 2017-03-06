#DesignIndaba2017: The grand finale
A full house last session saw Craig Edward Dykers founding partner of Norwegian architecture and landscape design firm SnA hetta share some of their project, including the reconstruction of The Bibliotheca Alexandrina in Egypt, the Times Square reconstruction and the expansion of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Talking over a large black and white image of Archbishop Desmond Tutu with the title, the 'Arch', Dykers explained the significance of the Arch in architecture, the key feature without which the structure would not stand.
