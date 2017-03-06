Ceramic Coating Made for High Tempera...

Ceramic Coating Made for High Temperatures

4 hrs ago

Coating manufacturer Jotun recently introduced a new high-temperature coating designed for use in the hydrocarbon processing industry. Jotatemp 1000 Ceramic is a corrosion-protection coating that the company says can be applied to surfaces that reach up to 1,000 degrees Celsius .

