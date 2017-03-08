Business | BREAKING: Norwegian Air Expands Service To Norway Direct From T.F. Green
How successful is the Norwegian Air international service launch at T.F. Green Airport? Less than two weeks after announcing service in Rhode Island, Norwegian Air has added direct flights to Bergen, Norway. Tickets went on sale this morning at a discounted fare of $109 to Norway and $105.50 for return flights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed...
|Feb 24
|TerriB1
|1
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb 12
|Take On Me Norway
|3
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Feb 8
|portstewart
|4
|Sting brought what to Globes?
|Jan '17
|LOCK
|15
|Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|alan martin
|159
|Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|herbalfreak
|5
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Heroin ecstacy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC