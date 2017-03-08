Business | BREAKING: Norwegian Air Ex...

Business | BREAKING: Norwegian Air Expands Service To Norway Direct From T.F. Green

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Go Local

How successful is the Norwegian Air international service launch at T.F. Green Airport? Less than two weeks after announcing service in Rhode Island, Norwegian Air has added direct flights to Bergen, Norway. Tickets went on sale this morning at a discounted fare of $109 to Norway and $105.50 for return flights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Feb 24 TerriB1 1
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Feb 12 Take On Me Norway 3
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Feb 8 portstewart 4
News Sting brought what to Globes? Jan '17 LOCK 15
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec '16 alan martin 159
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,805 • Total comments across all topics: 279,426,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC