B vitamin deficiencies linked to poor infant development issues
Correcting children`s vitamin B12 and B1 status early may be one measure to secure a healthy development for children. A©iStock/evgenyatamanenko Children deficient in vitamin B1 and vitamin B12 show lower cognitive and motor function skills, find two studies investigating the long-term effects of child development with incomplete vitamin profiles.
