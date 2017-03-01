A Climate Science Refresher

Men hold a sign reading, "There Is No Planet B", as thousands march through downtown Oslo, Norway, to support action on global climate change, September 21, 2014. Peter deMenocal , dean of science and faculty of Arts and Sciences at Columbia University, discusses the fundamental principles that are used to study the climate and talks about the ongoing "non-Winter" Winter weather.

Chicago, IL

