Zamudio: Folly and obsolescence of communism
COMMUNISM is a theoretical political and economic system whereby the means of production are commonly owned, and everyone in the classless society works according to their abilities and the resources thereby produced and distributed according to their needs. Because of the utopian character of the concept, it was widely argued that there never was a truly communist state, but a few like the USSR, Cuba and China attempted to create one with dubious success claims.
