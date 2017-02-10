Weifa ASA: Invitation to presentation of Weifa's Q4 2016 results, Thursday 16 February
Weifa ASA , Norway's leading consumer health company, will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results on Thursday 16 February 2017. The results will be presented by Weifa's CEO Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen and CFO Simen Nyberg-Hansen at 08:30 CET at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo, Norway.
