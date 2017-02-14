WCC chief speaks on religion and disc...

WCC chief speaks on religion and discrimination

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Ekklesia Daily News

Is religion discriminatory? Does discrimination exist within and by different religions? World Council of Churches General Secretary the Rev Dr Olav Fykse Tveit explored these questions with fellow panelists during a conference at a cultural centre in Trondheim, Norway on 14 February 2017. "Discrimination is all about justice, and justice must be expressed in rights," said Tveit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ekklesia Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Feb 12 Take On Me Norway 3
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Feb 8 portstewart 4
News Sting brought what to Globes? Jan '17 LOCK 15
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec '16 alan martin 159
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,935 • Total comments across all topics: 278,902,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC