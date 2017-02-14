WCC chief speaks on religion and discrimination
Is religion discriminatory? Does discrimination exist within and by different religions? World Council of Churches General Secretary the Rev Dr Olav Fykse Tveit explored these questions with fellow panelists during a conference at a cultural centre in Trondheim, Norway on 14 February 2017. "Discrimination is all about justice, and justice must be expressed in rights," said Tveit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ekklesia Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb 12
|Take On Me Norway
|3
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Feb 8
|portstewart
|4
|Sting brought what to Globes?
|Jan '17
|LOCK
|15
|Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|alan martin
|159
|Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|herbalfreak
|5
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Heroin ecstacy
|5
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC