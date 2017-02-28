Vistin Pharma ASA : Fourth quarter and preliminary 2016 results
The fourth quarter results recorded by the Norwegian pharmaceutical company Vistin Pharma ASA were negatively affected by an unscheduled stop in metformin production, as reported on in November. Provisions related to redundancies and re-organisation within the Company's tablet manufacturing facility also affected the figures.
