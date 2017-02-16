UPDATE 3-Norway proposes new mix and spending cap for $900 bln oil fund

OSLO, Feb 16 Norway's $900-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, should shift more of its investments into equities and away from bonds to counter the effects of ultra-low interest rates, the government said on Thursday. And in a major shift in policy, Norway's minority right-wing government recommended cutting how much of the fund it is allowed to spend each year to 3 from 4 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.