Trump Win? NATO Allies About To Incre...

Trump Win? NATO Allies About To Increase Defense Spending

16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Germany and France are launching a number of new defense initiatives amid criticism from the Trump administration about a lack of defense spending from NATO allies. Germany will set up a joint fleet of Lockheed Martin Corp C-130J transport planes with France and join a Dutch-led fleet of Airbus A330 tanker planes, the country's defense ministry said Monday , according to Reuters.

