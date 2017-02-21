Top 10 Maritime Nations: Ranked by Value
The March 2017 edition of Maritime Reporter & Engineering News focuses on SINGAPORE, as this maritime powerhouse struggles to maintain balance and influence through the offshore oil and gas downturn. Looking at the "Top 10 Nations" ranked by value from VesselsValue.com , Singapore ranks #5 with 2,662 vessels, comprising 64.03 million GT and a $41.7 billion valuation, just behind the United States at #4 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
