Tomgram: Rebecca Gordon, The Enemies of Our Enemy Are Not Our Friends
In that context, let me point out that, for a donation of $100 , you can still get a signed, personalized copy of American Nuremberg: The U.S. Officials Who Should Stand Trial for Post-9/11 War Crimes , the latest book from today's author, Rebecca Gordon. It seems like a particularly topical book since it's already possible to start imagining the kinds of war crimes trials that might someday be appropriate for the crew now taking over the U.S. national security state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TomDispatch.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Wed
|portstewart
|4
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb 3
|they already come...
|1
|Sting brought what to Globes?
|Jan 10
|LOCK
|15
|Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|alan martin
|159
|Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|herbalfreak
|5
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Heroin ecstacy
|5
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC