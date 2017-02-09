Tomgram: Rebecca Gordon, The Enemies of Our Enemy Are Not Our Friends

In that context, let me point out that, for a donation of $100 , you can still get a signed, personalized copy of American Nuremberg: The U.S. Officials Who Should Stand Trial for Post-9/11 War Crimes , the latest book from today's author, Rebecca Gordon. It seems like a particularly topical book since it's already possible to start imagining the kinds of war crimes trials that might someday be appropriate for the crew now taking over the U.S. national security state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TomDispatch.