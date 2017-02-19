The new patriotism: Loving America an...

The new patriotism: Loving America and resisting President Trump, a one-man 9/11

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Salon

Protesters gather for a Women's March in Oslo, Norway, Saturday Jan. 21, 2017. The march is being held in solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, and other cities worldwide, advocating women's rights and opposing Donald Trump's U.S. presidency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Feb 12 Take On Me Norway 3
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Feb 8 portstewart 4
News Sting brought what to Globes? Jan '17 LOCK 15
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec '16 alan martin 159
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,139 • Total comments across all topics: 279,016,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC