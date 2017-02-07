Targovax ASA: Invitation to fourth quarter and full year 2016 results ...

Oslo, Norway, 6 February 2017 - Targovax ASA , a clinical stage company focused on developing immuno-oncology therapies to target solid tumors, will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2016 results on Thursday, 16 February 2017. A presentation by Targovax's management to investors, analysts and the press will take place in Oslo at 10:00 CET.

