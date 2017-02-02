Targovax announces encouraging top line two-year survival data from...

Survival rate of 68% from first patient cohort vs published historical rate of 30-53% suggests signal of clinical efficacy for the drug candidate Oslo, Norway, 2 February 2017 - Targovax ASA , a clinical stage company focused on developing immuno-oncology therapies to target solid tumors, today announces encouraging overall survival data from an analysis of the first cohort of patients in its ongoing, phase I/II clinical trial evaluating TG01 in resected pancreatic cancer given in combination with chemotherapy, gemcitabine, the current standard of care, study CTTG01-01.

