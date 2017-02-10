Statoil shift to offshore over oilsan...

Statoil shift to offshore over oilsands improves market access, say analysts

The head office of Statoil in Stavanger, Norway, in this file photo dated Jan. 18, 2013. Earlier this week, Norway's Statoil announced its Canadian branch will drill two offshore exploratory wells this summer in the Flemish Pass Basin near the Bay du Nord discovery roughly 500 kilometres east of St. John's, N.L. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Kent Skibstad, Scanpix CALGARY - Oilsands companies shifting their investments to offshore wells on Canada's East Coast are taking on more exploration risk but gain the ability to ship their product anywhere in the world - at the best prices and without waiting for pipelines, analysts say.

Chicago, IL

