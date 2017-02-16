Statin side effects are strongest predictor of failure to meet cholesterol targets
Statin side effects are the strongest predictor of failure to meet low-density lipoprotein cholesterol targets, according to research published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology .1 Other predictors were statin non-adherence and use of weaker statins. "The beneficial effect of reducing LDL cholesterol on slowing the progression of coronary heart disease is overwhelmingly documented today in epidemiologic and randomised controlled studies," said lead author Dr John Munkhaugen, a cardiology trainee and post-doctoral researcher at Drammen Hospital, Norway.
