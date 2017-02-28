Skuld Names Kroger Kjaer as Head of Skuld Copenhagen, Succeeding Lehmann
Skuld, the Oslo, Norway-based marine insurance provider, announced the appointment of Krester Kroger Kjaer as head of Skuld Copenhagen. Kroger Kjaer succeeds Helle Lehmann who, after eight years in the role, has decided to step down and pursue new opportunities.
