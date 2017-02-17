Simrad Yachting:Yamaha Command Link Plus Integration
A leader in the design and manufacture of world-class marine navigation, autopilot, radar, communications and fishfinding systems, Simrad Yachting announced today an agreement with Yamaha to integrate the Command Link plus interface into Simrad systems . The Yamaha Command Link Plus system allows boaters to monitor the performance of up to four amaha outboard engines and critical boat systems on the same screen.
