Simrad Yachting:Yamaha Command Link Plus Integration

A leader in the design and manufacture of world-class marine navigation, autopilot, radar, communications and fishfinding systems, Simrad Yachting announced today an agreement with Yamaha to integrate the Command Link plus interface into Simrad systems . The Yamaha Command Link Plus system allows boaters to monitor the performance of up to four amaha outboard engines and critical boat systems on the same screen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.