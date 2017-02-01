Simi Valley Police Dispatcher Helps Save a Life in Norway
A Simi Valley 911 dispatcher is credited with saving the life of a man in Norway. The story was featured on the NBC4 News at 4 Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 Just in time for Christmas, Simi Valley's Police Department came to the rescue overseas, when it helped one of its residents locate the telephone number to the Oslo, Norway Police Department.
