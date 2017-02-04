Sick political prisoner freed
A SICK political prisoner, after five years of detention, was freed on Thursday, February 2, through various legal groups and not in accordance with the government's promise. He was tried at the Regional Trial Court 11 Branch 3 presided by Judge Cresencia Cruz and was dismissed last January 26. In Friday's press conference at UCCP Haran, he said when he was arrested, he already have a pneumonia which later developed into tuberculosis because of the lack of treatment inside the jail.
