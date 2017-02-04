Sick political prisoner freed

Sick political prisoner freed

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sun-Star

A SICK political prisoner, after five years of detention, was freed on Thursday, February 2, through various legal groups and not in accordance with the government's promise. He was tried at the Regional Trial Court 11 Branch 3 presided by Judge Cresencia Cruz and was dismissed last January 26. In Friday's press conference at UCCP Haran, he said when he was arrested, he already have a pneumonia which later developed into tuberculosis because of the lack of treatment inside the jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... 7 hr they already come... 1
News Sting brought what to Globes? Jan 10 LOCK 15
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec '16 alan martin 159
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Dec '16 TRUMPTY DUMPTY 3
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,241 • Total comments across all topics: 278,535,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC