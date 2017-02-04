Settle ceasefire issues; peace talks must go on

The Philippine government's peace panel in the ongoing talks with the National Democratic Front-Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army said last Tuesday that it was "distressed and extremely disturbed" by the recent attacks mounted by the NPA in various parts of the country. During the last meeting of the two peace panels in Rome, Italy, last week, NDF panel Chairman Fidel Agcaoili said that henceforth, the leaders of the fighting forces - the NPA - will have to make the decision on whether to carry on with the unilateral ceasefire, based on their appreciation of the conditions on the ground.

