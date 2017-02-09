Seafarers' Center Honors Houston Port Executive Director

The Board of Directors of the Houston International Seafarers' Center proudly announces that Roger Guenther, Executive Director of the Port of Houston Authority has been selected as the recipient of the 2017 "Bronze Anchor Award." The "Bronze Anchor Award" recognizes an individual, company or organization that has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to promoting the HISC mission and vision, and served as a leader and advocate for the welfare of seafarers.

