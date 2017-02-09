Seafarers' Center Honors Houston Port...

Seafarers' Center Honors Houston Port Executive Director

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Marine News

The Board of Directors of the Houston International Seafarers' Center proudly announces that Roger Guenther, Executive Director of the Port of Houston Authority has been selected as the recipient of the 2017 "Bronze Anchor Award." The "Bronze Anchor Award" recognizes an individual, company or organization that has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to promoting the HISC mission and vision, and served as a leader and advocate for the welfare of seafarers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Wed portstewart 4
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Feb 3 they already come... 1
News Sting brought what to Globes? Jan 10 LOCK 15
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec '16 alan martin 159
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,117 • Total comments across all topics: 278,712,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC