RIBCRAFT Delivers Patrol Boat in NC

Read more: Marine News

Located on the Atlantic Ocean in the southeastern part of North Carolina, Pender County Sheriff formed a joint venture with the County Rescue Squad to provide on water enforcement and rescue operations seven days a week during the summer months. The 21' RIBCRAFT meets the county's multifunctional requirements and expands its on water response capabilities.

Chicago, IL

