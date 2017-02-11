Renewables can't deliver Paris climat...

Renewables can't deliver Paris climate goals

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 11 Read more: The Japan Times

Even if solar and wind capacity continues to grow at breakneck speed, it will not be fast enough to cap global warming under 2 degrees Celsius, the target set down in the landmark 2015 Paris climate treaty, they reported in the journal Nature Climate Change. "The rapid deployment of wind, solar and electric cars gives some hope," said lead author Glen Peters, a researcher at the Center for International Climate and Environmental Research in Oslo, Norway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Sun Take On Me Norway 3
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Feb 8 portstewart 4
News Sting brought what to Globes? Jan '17 LOCK 15
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec '16 alan martin 159
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,446 • Total comments across all topics: 278,838,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC