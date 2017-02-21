Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel rises to new...

Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel rises to new heights

Oslo's landmark, Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, is now embarking on a total refurbishment of its 676 rooms, which will be completed after the summer. Norway's largest and tallest hotel is lifted to new heights, with the aim of giving the guests first-class international hotel experiences.

Chicago, IL

