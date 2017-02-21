Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel rises to new heights
Oslo's landmark, Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, is now embarking on a total refurbishment of its 676 rooms, which will be completed after the summer. Norway's largest and tallest hotel is lifted to new heights, with the aim of giving the guests first-class international hotel experiences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed...
|Fri
|TerriB1
|1
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb 12
|Take On Me Norway
|3
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Feb 8
|portstewart
|4
|Sting brought what to Globes?
|Jan '17
|LOCK
|15
|Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|alan martin
|159
|Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|herbalfreak
|5
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Heroin ecstacy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC