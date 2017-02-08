Police, military out to arrest NDF consultants Mapano and Cudaste
Police and Army teams have been deployed to arrest National Democratic Front peace consultants Alfredo Mapano and Pedro Cudaste, Capt. Joe Patrick Martinez, spokesperson of the 4th Infantry Division said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MindaNews.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|16 hr
|portstewart
|4
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb 3
|they already come...
|1
|Sting brought what to Globes?
|Jan 10
|LOCK
|15
|Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|alan martin
|159
|Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|herbalfreak
|5
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Heroin ecstacy
|5
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC