Oslo is giving residents $1,200 to bu...

Oslo is giving residents $1,200 to buy electric bikes

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: SFGate

While Finland is busy giving thousands of people a free $600 a month in a social experiment, the government of Oslo, Norway has announced it will give out twice that amount - to help the environment. On February 1, Oslo's government began offering residents a $1,200 credit to be used toward the cost of an electric cargo bike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sting brought what to Globes? Jan 10 LOCK 15
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec '16 alan martin 159
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Dec '16 TRUMPTY DUMPTY 3
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,025 • Total comments across all topics: 278,496,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC