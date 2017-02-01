Oil Patch Bits: Ramboll Environ and ASRC announce collaboration
During a recent signing ceremony at the Arctic Frontiers Conference in Tromso, Norway, Ramboll Environ and Arctic Slope Regional Corp. announced an agreement to seek and evaluate opportunities to work together to provide value-added solutions to clients. Facilitated by the Arctic Economic Council, this agreement is founded upon a shared vision of collaboration that leverages the organizations' complementary strengths and conveys a commitment to sustainable development in Arctic regions and around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Petroleum News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sting brought what to Globes?
|Jan 10
|LOCK
|15
|Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|alan martin
|159
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Dec '16
|TRUMPTY DUMPTY
|3
|Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|herbalfreak
|5
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Heroin ecstacy
|5
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC