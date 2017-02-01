Oil Patch Bits: Ramboll Environ and A...

Oil Patch Bits: Ramboll Environ and ASRC announce collaboration

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Petroleum News

During a recent signing ceremony at the Arctic Frontiers Conference in Tromso, Norway, Ramboll Environ and Arctic Slope Regional Corp. announced an agreement to seek and evaluate opportunities to work together to provide value-added solutions to clients. Facilitated by the Arctic Economic Council, this agreement is founded upon a shared vision of collaboration that leverages the organizations' complementary strengths and conveys a commitment to sustainable development in Arctic regions and around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Petroleum News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sting brought what to Globes? Jan 10 LOCK 15
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec '16 alan martin 159
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Dec '16 TRUMPTY DUMPTY 3
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,947 • Total comments across all topics: 278,512,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC