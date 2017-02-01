Oil Patch Bits: Ramboll Environ and ASRC announce collaboration

During a recent signing ceremony at the Arctic Frontiers Conference in Tromso, Norway, Ramboll Environ and Arctic Slope Regional Corp. announced an agreement to seek and evaluate opportunities to work together to provide value-added solutions to clients. Facilitated by the Arctic Economic Council, this agreement is founded upon a shared vision of collaboration that leverages the organizations' complementary strengths and conveys a commitment to sustainable development in Arctic regions and around the world.

