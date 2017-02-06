NTB leads the charge for newsroom innovation with Superdesk
Smooth cooperation across different departments and desks, and easy access for reporters on the go are among the immediate benefits he sees in the new system. NTB 's ambition is to be in a position to constantly adapt to changing demands by customers, and to develop and target new products to specific customers' needs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journalism.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb 3
|they already come...
|1
|Sting brought what to Globes?
|Jan 10
|LOCK
|15
|Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|alan martin
|159
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Dec '16
|TRUMPTY DUMPTY
|3
|Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|herbalfreak
|5
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Heroin ecstacy
|5
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC