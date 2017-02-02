Norwegian peace talks envoy to PH, Re...

Norwegian peace talks envoy to PH, Reds: - Protect the peace talks'

The Special Envoy for the Philippine Peace Process of the Royal Norwegian Government , which has been acting as official third party facilitator in the negotiations between the Philippine Government and communist insurgents, has called on all parties to "protect the peace talks, as it is the only way to move forward towards a just and lasting peace." MB FILE - Peace talks representatives pose for posterity.

