Non-U.S. funds top list of best performing hedge funds -Preqin data
The United States has been home to the world's biggest hedge funds, but the industry's most consistent strong performers generally hail from other nations, according to data released on Tuesday. Mauritius-based Arcstone Capital's Passage to India Opportunity Fund, Great Britain-based Stratton Street Capital's Japan Synthetic Warrant Fund and India-based Fair Value Capital Management's India Insight Value Fund rank as the three top performing hedge funds over the last three years, according to research firm Preqin.
