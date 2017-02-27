Nigeria expects N1bn dollar intervention fund for North-East - Zorro
Mr Sani Zorro, Chairman, House Committee on Internally Displaced Persons , has called for transparency and accountability as Nigeria expects one billion dollars humanitarian intervention fund from international donors. According to him, the Nigerian delegation is currently participating in the Global Donor Conference for member countries of the Lake Chad Basin in Oslo, Norway.
