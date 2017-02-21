Nigeria: Donors Pledge U.S.$672 Milli...

Nigeria: Donors Pledge U.S.$672 Million to Prevent Famine in Northeast Nigeria, Lake Chad Region

2 hrs ago

More than $672 million to be spread over three years was on Friday pledged by 14 countries at the Humanitarian Conference on Nigeria and the Lake Chad region in Oslo, Norway. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the conference, co-hosted by Nigeria, Norway and Germany had sought for $1 billion emergency funding to prevent famine in the Lake Chad region and north-east Nigeria.

Chicago, IL

