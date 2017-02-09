News Analysis: Prospects to end 48-ye...

News Analysis: Prospects to end 48-year leftist insurgency in Philippines dim

Prospects to end almost 50-year long leftist insurgency in the Philippines have dimmed following the decision of President Rodrigo Duterte to suspend the peace talks and ordered the resumption of military offensive against the Philippine communist insurgents who have been trying to overthrow the government since 1969. The talks that kicked off in Oslo, Norway in August last year was the latest attempt of the government to end one of the world's last communist insurgencies.

