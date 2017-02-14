New Market Research Report: Submarine...

New Market Research Report: Submarine Combat Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2022

11 hrs ago

Submarine Combat Systems Market by System , Submarine Type , Retrofit, Region - Global Forecast to 2022 "Increasing concern for maritime security due to maritime territorial disputes is the major driving factor in the submarine combat systems market globally" The submarine combat systems market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.97 billion in 2016 and projected to reach USD 11.67 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 15.3%. The growth in the submarine combat systems market can be attributed to increasing investments in maritime security.

