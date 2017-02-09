New Bill to Enrol Non-Mechanical Propelled Vessels in India
Jal Marg Vikas Project being implemented with technical and financial assistance of the World Bank envisages preparation of Disaster Management Plan and Emergency Management Plan to take care of the activities like navigation, terminal & jetty operation, oil spill, disaster contingency etc. after the commissioning of the project and while operating cargo and passengers vessels on National Waterway-1 .
Read more at Marine News.
