Navios Maritime sells MSC Cristina to Repay $100 mln Debt

12 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

In January 2017, following the completion of the sale of the MSC Cristina, Navios Maritime Partners repaid approximately $100 million of bank debt. Proforma for these repayments, net debt/book capitalization for December 31, 2016, has decreased to 36.5%.

Chicago, IL

