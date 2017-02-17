NATO's European allies take steps to meet US demand
EU defence ministers agree to buy planes and submarines jointly and to open a new command centre for elite troops. European members of NATO have agreed to buy planes and submarines jointly and possibly open a new command headquarters for elite troops after the US threatened to curtail its support unless Europe increased military spending by the end of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb 12
|Take On Me Norway
|3
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Feb 8
|portstewart
|4
|Sting brought what to Globes?
|Jan '17
|LOCK
|15
|Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|alan martin
|159
|Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|herbalfreak
|5
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Heroin ecstacy
|5
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC