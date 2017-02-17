NATO's European allies take steps to ...

NATO's European allies take steps to meet US demand

Friday Feb 17 Read more: Al Jazeera

EU defence ministers agree to buy planes and submarines jointly and to open a new command centre for elite troops. European members of NATO have agreed to buy planes and submarines jointly and possibly open a new command headquarters for elite troops after the US threatened to curtail its support unless Europe increased military spending by the end of the year.

Chicago, IL

