NATO braces for the first talks with Trump's defense secretary
NATO allies meet new US Defence Secretary James Mattis for the first time in Brussels Wednesday, seeking reassurance over President Donald Trump's commitment but bracing for military spending demands. Pentagon head Mattis has voiced support for the transatlantic alliance, in contrast with the sceptical Trump, and has been tougher on Russia than his boss, whose views worry NATO's eastern European member states in particular.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb 12
|Take On Me Norway
|3
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Feb 8
|portstewart
|4
|Sting brought what to Globes?
|Jan '17
|LOCK
|15
|Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|alan martin
|159
|Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|herbalfreak
|5
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Heroin ecstacy
|5
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
