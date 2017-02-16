NATO braces for the first talks with ...

NATO braces for the first talks with Trump's defense secretary

NATO allies meet new US Defence Secretary James Mattis for the first time in Brussels Wednesday, seeking reassurance over President Donald Trump's commitment but bracing for military spending demands. Pentagon head Mattis has voiced support for the transatlantic alliance, in contrast with the sceptical Trump, and has been tougher on Russia than his boss, whose views worry NATO's eastern European member states in particular.

Chicago, IL

