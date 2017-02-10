Minguez will continue as Spanish men'...

Minguez will continue as Spanish men's national trainer

Former pro and 2-time Vuelta champion Pedro Delgado, 2009 Vuelta champion Alejandro Valverde, Javier Minguez and journalist Carlos de Andres present the route of the 2014 Vuelta a Espana Former pro and 2-time Vuelta champion Pedro Delgado, 2009 Vuelta champion Alejandro Valverde, Javier Minguez and journalist Carlos de Andres present the route of the 2014 Vuelta a Espana The Spanish Cycling Federation has confirmed that Javier Mnguez will continue to run the Spanish national men's squad, which he has been directing since 2013.

Chicago, IL

