Meyer Werft Plans Norwegian Joy Float...

Meyer Werft Plans Norwegian Joy Float-out

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Marine News

The 168,800 gt cruise ship Norwegian Joy currently being built by MEYER WERFT is scheduled to float out of the builder's covered building dock II on March 4, 2017, pending weather conditions. With the 324-meter-long, 41.4-meter-long-wide ship being berthed at the yard's pier, the remaining work and tests and trials will be carried out in the next few days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... 11 hr TerriB1 1
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Feb 12 Take On Me Norway 3
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Feb 8 portstewart 4
News Sting brought what to Globes? Jan '17 LOCK 15
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec '16 alan martin 159
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,794 • Total comments across all topics: 279,122,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC