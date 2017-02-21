Meyer Werft Plans Norwegian Joy Float-out
The 168,800 gt cruise ship Norwegian Joy currently being built by MEYER WERFT is scheduled to float out of the builder's covered building dock II on March 4, 2017, pending weather conditions. With the 324-meter-long, 41.4-meter-long-wide ship being berthed at the yard's pier, the remaining work and tests and trials will be carried out in the next few days.
